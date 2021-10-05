Neighbors rescue a 97-year-old woman from a burning house, but the rescuer suffers cardiac arrest.

A 97-year-old woman was rescued from her burning home by some passers-by and neighbors, who carried her out in her living room chair. One of her rescuers collapsed into cardiac arrest in the driveway across the street a few moments later.

Lariana Garvis, a spectator, filmed the entire incident in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Friday. Garvis told WMUR that she was driving by the residence when the flames blew out the windows. Another driver and a neighbor smashed in the door and dragged the old woman out of her living room, still sitting in her chair.

Garvis can be heard saying “we got you” as she runs toward the house fire in the footage. The flames from within the house could be seen pouring out of the smashed windows from the outside. Two people walked in the entryway, carrying the elderly woman in her green velour chair.

“We got you,” Garvis said once more. The woman was carried across the street by the rescuers, who also made sure her dog was safe from the fire. Everything appeared to be alright until the chaos in the video resumed.

“Is he all right?” Garvis inquired of the rescue team, which was now encircling one of the neighbors. As the man slumped, one of the witnesses was observed on the phone as the other two supported his weight. When firefighters came, they informed onlookers that the guy had collapsed due to cardiac arrest.

“Does he seem to be breathing?” Before dumping her phone and initiating compressions, Garvis questioned in the video. Garvis told WMUR, “Listen man, I said you just saved her, you’re not dying.” After then, the man was brought to a local hospital, where he is currently healing. The individual has not been recognized, but Garvis told WMUR on Saturday that she spoke with him and that he is doing well.

Garvis told WMUR, “He said I don’t remember it but I love you for it.” She described the scene as horrifying, but said that everyone arrived at the appropriate time.

She told WMUR, “Everyone can be a hero every single day.” “You never know what’s going to happen to you,” says the narrator. I was driving home when I chance to see it.”

The cause of the fire within the building is yet unknown. This is a condensed version of the information.