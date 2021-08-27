Needles were used for the second time this summer to force a beach closure in New Jersey.

On Thursday, officials in New Jersey closed a beach for the second time this summer when used needles washed up on the shore.

Hypodermic needles were threaded in debris in front of the Monmouth Beach pavilion, which is located north of Long Branch, according to photos supplied with NBC New York.

According to NBC News, Monmouth Beach Mayor Dave Stickle believes the needles come from diabetics who flush their syringes down the toilet after using them.

The syringe waste is said to be caused by the way sewage systems are designed and operate during tropical storms like Elsa.

Engineers created them so that sewage, industrial waste, and storm water could all be treated in one location, according to Cindy Zipf, executive director of the Clean Ocean Action in Long Branch group. During heavy rains, these systems can flood, and the waste inside is discharged into the port via a combined sewer outlet.

In July, lifeguards discovered medical waste on beaches on Monmouth County, where dozens of syringes were discovered in the sand. This resulted in beach closures and warnings to beachgoers not to swim in certain areas.

“I had gloves on and a picker thing, so I didn’t touch any of them,” Kathrine Gough, a beach patroller, told NBC New York at the time on how she dealt with Monmouth medical trash. But it was strange because people were asking questions and we had no idea what was going on.”

Following days of storms, hundreds of needles were discovered on various beaches, including Sandy Hook and Long Branch, according to WNBC-TV. The needles washed up after sewage facilities in New York City and northern New Jersey spilled sewage along New York’s port amid severe storms.

More New Jersey beaches were restricted to swimming later that month after medical waste was discovered on the sand.

At the time, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) had closed five beaches in Ocean County. The beaches were closed from the Normandy Beach region of Brick Township south to the Chadwick Beach section of Toms River, according to Patch, which cited department spokesperson Caryn Shinske at the time.

The restrictions, according to Shinske, were mandated to protect the public. This is a condensed version of the information.