Ned Beatty Tributes Pour In Following Veteran Actor’s Death at the Age of 83

Tributes have flooded in for Ned Beatty following his death on Sunday morning at the age of 83.

According to his manager, Deborah Miller, the renowned screen performer, who made his feature debut in 1972’s Deliverance and had significant roles in Network (1976) and Superman (1978), died “surrounded by his family and loved ones”

“His family has decided to keep details private at this time,” Miller added in a statement to The Wrap. “Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all.”

Following the news of Beatty’s death, a number of celebrities flocked to Twitter to pay respect, including filmmaker Lee Unkrich, who directed Beatty in 2010’s Toy Story 3.

“Just heard that Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep,” Unkrich wrote. “Working with him was a delight and a tremendous honor. Many thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life – both the good and the bad. We are going to miss you.”

Marc Maron, an actor, also paid tribute to the celebrity via Twitter, writing: “Ned Beatty, rest in peace. One of the greatest of all time.” Maron also included a gif of Beatty in his Oscar-nominated performance as Arthur Jensen in Network, yelling “you will atone”

Seth Rogan, star of Long Shot, chose to offer a link to a complete clip of the same classic Network address, writing: “Ned Beatty, rest in peace. Here is one of the finest film monologues ever…”

I have just learned that Ned Beatty died peacefully in his sleep.

Working with him was a delight and a tremendous honor.

Many thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life – both the good and the bad. We are going to miss you. pic.twitter.com/mDP9pP2vg1

June 14, 2021 — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich)

Ned Beatty, rest in peace. One of the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/phiMHmdKTs

June 13, 2021 — marc maron (@marcmaron)

Ned Beatty, rest in peace. Here is one of the greatest film monologues ever: https://t.co/JjotXIKdNo

June 14, 2021 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen)

Primordial forces. This is a condensed version.