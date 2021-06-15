Ned Beatty lied ‘Like a Snake’ to get an Oscar nomination for his performance in ‘Network.’

The late Ned Beatty “lied like a snake” to land the role of Network in 1976.

Tributes are flooding in for the 83-year-old renowned actor.

The acclaimed character actor, best remembered for his appearances in Deliverance, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Superman, died on Sunday morning, his manager Deborah Miller said.

“His family has decided to keep details private at this time,” Miller stated in a statement to The Wrap. “Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all.”

Beatty established himself in Hollywood in the 1970s with his performance in the 1976 dark comedy film Network, alongside Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway.

Journalist Dave Itzkoff shared a reminiscence from a few years ago on Twitter, in which he states that Beatty “revealed to me the remarkable story of how he landed his role in NETWORK following a meeting with Paddy Chayefsky and Sidney Lumet. May he be laid to rest in peace.”

The screenplay was written by Paddy Chayefsky, and the film was directed by Sidney Lumet.

Itzkoff posted an excerpt from his book Mad as Hell: The Development of Network and the Fateful Vision of the World’s Most Angry Man in Films, which details the making of the classic film.

Itzkoff recalls Beatty as informing Lumet and Chayefsky that he had a better offer for more money but was using it as a negotiating technique to land the job.

“I was lying like a snake,” Beatty recalls gleefully in the book.

He went on to say: “I believe they appreciated the fact that I was attempting to be deceptive. I was engaged in an activity that may have been included in their terminology.”

He later earned an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Arthur Jensen, the television executive who encourages anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) to change his mind.