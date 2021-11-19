Nearly half of Britons believe the Royal Family is keeping too much information about the Queen’s health under wraps.

According to a poll conducted by The Washington Newsday, 48 percent of British citizens believe the palace is too secretive, compared to 52 percent who do not.

The statistics, based on a Redfield & Wilton study of 1,500 people, shows that the monarchy’s approach is still supported by the majority, but by a small margin, with the country divided over its public relations campaign.

In October, Elizabeth, 95, canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland and spent the night in the hospital with an unidentified health issue.

Doctors advised the monarch to rest for two weeks after she skipped COP26, when she would have seen President Joe Biden.

The palace had stated that she would return for Remembrance Sunday (Britain’s version of Veteran’s Day) on November 14, but she dropped out with a sprained back only hours before the service.

The difficulty, according to a royal insider, was unrelated to the reason she was ordered to relax in the first place.

According to a poll conducted by Washington Newsday, 84 percent of Britons have heard something about the queen’s health difficulties, with 35 percent believing it to be severe compared to 33 percent who did not.

In addition, 52 percent supported the palace’s response to public outrage, while 28 percent thought it was too secretive.

It came as 68 percent of respondents indicated they had a favourable impression of Elizabeth, compared to 10% who had a negative impression.

On Sunday, November 14, Buckingham Palace issued the following statement: “The Queen has decided this morning, with much sorrow, that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back. Her Majesty is dissatisfied that she will be unable to attend the service.

“A wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales, as in past years.”

After reporters were told in October that the queen was resting at Windsor on the day she checked into hospital for treatment, the palace came under fire.

At the time, BBC Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell told BBC Breakfast: “The issue, it appears to me, is that rumor and disinformation thrive in the lack of facts. This is a condensed version of the information.