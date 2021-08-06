Nearly 40% of Georgia’s public school students are required to wear masks in class.

According to the Associated Press, more than 38% of Georgia public school kids are required to wear masks to school. Georgia, like the majority of US states, did not enforce a nationwide mask mandate for schools, instead allowing local institutions to determine whether or not to adopt face coverings.

Because of the recent and rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta form, the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that everyone in schools wear masks in places where transmission is strong, such as Georgia. According to the Associated Press, about 40% of Georgia pupils are obliged to wear masks in at least 28 districts out of the state’s more than 180 districts.

Even in districts that have chosen not to impose masks, such as Henry County, which has 43,000 students, masks are nevertheless “highly recommended.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Tearful mothers brought in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks as Tussahaw Elementary in Henry County opened for the new school year this week, and buses dropped off fifth graders eager to rule their school. The masks worn by students and instructors, but not all of them, were the most telling sign of the persisting COVID-19 problem.

Many parents in this Atlanta suburb had mixed sentiments about the change on Wednesday. In protest, some parents kept their children at home. Others sent their children to school with face masks.

Shatavia Dorsey, the mother of a kindergartener and a fifth-grader, stated that regardless of the restrictions, her children will wear their masks to school.

“They’re not vaccinated because they’re too young, and I’m not sure whether someone else is carrying it in,” Dorsey added, doubting the school system’s capacity to provide in-person education in the face of mounting diseases.

Some parents and political officials have been vocal in their opposition to masks, which educators have had to deal with. Mask laws are seen by some as an infringement on parents’ authority to make health-related decisions for their children.

Masks will be required for all students and teachers in California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington, regardless of immunization status. Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, and Oklahoma are on the other extreme of the spectrum. This is a condensed version of the information.