Near-death lion cub rescued from ‘Tiger King’ star’s zoo recovers miraculously.

After being rescued from a zoo that had belonged to one of the controversial stars of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King, a lion-hybrid cub has experienced a heartwarming and dramatic change.

When federal inspectors first saw Nala in June 2020 at an Oklahoma roadside zoo that Tiger King star Jeff Lowe took over from the currently convicted Joe Exotic, actual name Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, she was in bad shape.

In fact, investigators were so shocked by what they witnessed that they interrupted their zoo inspection and ordered Lowe to get her immediate veterinary attention.

The severity of her ailment was disclosed during a subsequent examination. Nala was terribly underweight, and flies had devoured her ears.

She also had many fractures due to a severe vitamin deficit, and she couldn’t move more than a couple of steps without fainting from agony and tiredness.

Nala’s prospects were grim, but they improved in September 2020 when PETA won a crucial court victory against Lowe’s old business partner Tim Stark, who was also featured in the documentary series.

Nala had been illegally handed to Lowe by Stark. PETA was granted permission by the court to rescue her from the zoo by the side of the road.

In barely over a year, Nala has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Nala, who was once confined to a cage, is now free to roam the vast ecosystem of The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, where she is thriving among a pride of PETA-rescued felines owing to the facility’s professional care.

Meanwhile, as Tiger King 2 reported, Lowe no longer has any large cats in his possession and has agreed never to exhibit animals again, thanks to a US Department of Justice lawsuit and some support from PETA.

PETA was instrumental in the seizure of 69 protected large cats from Lauren and Jeff Lowe’s Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, by the US Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice’s search and seizure request was based in part on PETA’s evidence, which included testimony about big-cat breeding. This is a condensed version of the information.