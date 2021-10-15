Neal McDonough’s Eisenhower ‘AHS’ role was fueled by his wife and children: “Family first, me second.”

Even in the face of a terrible alien invasion, the most important thing to Neal McDonough’s character President Dwight D. Eisenhower is family in “Death Valley,” the second half of American Horror Story Season 10.

It’s the same for McDonough, and his love for his wife Ruvé and their five children inspired his portrayal of the 34th President of the United States in the horror franchise.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, the actor claimed he found an affinity with the character because they both believe in putting “family first, God first, me second.”

In Episode 9, “Blue Moon,” Eisenhower must choose between saving his wife Mamie (Sarah Paulson) from impending death or condemning thousands of American citizens to a life of extraterrestrial experimentation and impregnation.

With the extraterrestrials threatening to kill the possessed Mamie, Eisenhower resolves to protect the most important person in his life and caves in to the aliens, subsequently allowing them to take over Area 51.

For McDonough, this seemed like a sensible conclusion since it is something he would do if faced with a difficult choice: “Eisenhower’s wife was the most important thing in his life, and my wife Ruvé is the most important thing in mine.

“So, you can say whatever you want about aliens, selling my soul, and so on, but for Eisenhower and Neal McDonough, it was ‘I need to do whatever it takes to protect my wife.’ It was the same with Eisenhower, and it’ll be the same with me.” McDonough continued, “Referring to how his character would have felt in the time, and how he wanted to delve into his psyche,” “Of course I’m going to sign that as they torture my wife; of course I’m going to do anything because that’s my weak spot, and the aliens knew it.

“You may say whatever you want about me, but if you say anything negative about my wife, I guess we’ll have an issue, because I’m that type of guy. So, in that regard, Eisenhower, as I discovered, was quite similar to me: family first, God first, me second.

