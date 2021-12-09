‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Episode 7 Air Date: When Will It Air on CBS?

NCIS: Los Angeles (NCIS: LA) viewers have been eagerly anticipating what would happen next in the world of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, a Los Angeles–based covert squad (NCIS).

NCIS: LA fans will be disappointed to learn that, like many other CBS shows, the show is presently on hiatus. The good news is that NCIS: LA, Season 13, Episode 7 will be back on television a lot sooner than you would expect. Everything you need to know can be found in the Washington Newsday.

When Is NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Coming Back?

The latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles aired on Sunday, November 21st, and the wait for NCIS: LA, Episode 7 is almost over.

NCIS: LA will return to CBS on Sunday, January 2, 2022, giving fans of the military drama a chance to ring in the New Year in style.

NCIS: Los Angeles premieres at 8 p.m. on CBS and runs until 9 p.m. The show will also be available to watch live on CBS.com.

If you miss the return of NCIS: LA, fear not: Episode 7 will be available to view online and on Paramount+.

The mid-season premiere, titled “Lost Soldier Down,” will follow Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and his squad as they investigate the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer following a drug-fueled night.

The CBS synopsis also hints friction between Special Agent Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and NCIS Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) as Deeks plans to remodel the backyard without her permission.

Episode 7 will also start up where the midseason finale left off, with Kensi and Deeks attending an adoption seminar. If their disagreement over the backyard does not negatively influence their relationship, the show’s favorite pair could be on their way to becoming babies very soon.

Daniela Ruah, who has been a member of the NCIS family since 2009, will also direct the midseason premiere.

Michael Ocampo will play Navy Officer Adrian Vargas, Joshua Chang will play Naval Intelligence Specialist Jason Renfro, Tui Asau will play Prophet Mahee Mahee/Emmett Westerhouse, and Anne Gee Byrd will play Dr. Evelyn Bernhard in “Lost Soldier Down.”

Grant Jordan also makes an appearance as a guest star. This is a condensed version of the information.