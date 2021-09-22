NBA News: In Rivalry With Nets, Returning Lakers Guard May Be Overlooked Chip

Wayne Ellington is one of numerous players returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, a team with which he spent the 2014-15 NBA season.

The 33-year-old made it plain that he wanted to be a part of a championship team. The Brooklyn Nets were a possibility for the 6-foot-4 guard.

Wayne Ellington, on the other hand, chose the Lakers over the Nets in the end. When he spoke on the “Noble and Roosh Show” lately, he elaborated on his decision.

“Brooklyn was one of them. But LA was simply too appealing a location for me. Obviously, Brooklyn already has a couple of shooters who do some of the same things as me in Joe Harris and a couple of other individuals. Ellington added, “It was a simple decision for me.”

But, aside from that, it appears that the Lakers’ interest in him had a role as well.

Before officially joining up, he spoke with a few people and decided that LA was the best fit for him–at least for the upcoming NBA season.

“I spoke with a few of the players on the team. It just felt like the right thing to do at the right time. I felt that what I could bring to the table was needed with the lineup that was being assembled, especially after [guard]Russ[ell Westbrook]joined the team. “My shooting and mobility away from the ball will surely be a complement to this roster,” the experienced shooter said.

The Lakers are in desperate need of shooters, and Ellington can fill that void. With a 38.2 percent three-point shooting percentage, he provides head coach Frank Vogel with a consistent player who can come off the bench.

Ellington had his best years as a member of the Miami Heat, where he spent three seasons. According to Basketball Reference, he averaged 10.5 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists throughout that time.

Aside from shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc during that span, the 2009 NBA Draft’s 28th overall pick also shot 56.3 percent from the field.