Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ co-stars pay tribute one year after her death with the song “Always With Us.”

On Thursday, one year after her terrible death, Naya Rivera’s Glee co-stars paid tribute to her.

On July 8, 2020, the actress, 33, died while kayaking with her then four-year-old son, Josey, at Lake Piru, Southern California.

As the one-year anniversary of Rivera’s passing approached, a slew of performers from the iconic Fox musical series Glee—which aired from 2009 to 2015—showed their love for her by sharing memorials on social media.

Heather Morris, who portrayed Brittany Pierce on the sitcom opposite Rivera’s Santana Lopez, posted a video of herself receiving a tattoo that stated “Tomorrow is not promised.”

The words are significant because they appear at the end of one of Rivera’s final Instagram and Twitter posts.

“No matter the year, scenario, or strifes, everyday you’re alive is a blessing,” the late actress captioned a photo of herself on July 2, 2020. Make the most of today and each and every day that you have. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”

Morris paid tribute to Rivera on Thursday, writing: “Writing a caption hasn’t gotten any simpler. Naya Rivera, you are the brightest star in my eyes.

“I’m so thankful GOD HELPED US AND BRINGED US TOGETHER AS BEST FRIENDS, MOM FRIENDS, SCHEDULE PARTNERS, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. Your kindness and being “that sassy queen” continue on in your legacy “in my opinion Bebe baby, I’ll always love you.”

Kevin McHale, who portrayed Artie Abrams on Glee, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Rivera smiling while posing in a bright frock, writing, “I miss you.” Each and every day.”

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, captioned a photo of Rivera in character as she stood onstage, “Always a light, always with us.” Today, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Nougs, I adore you.”

Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer simply added heart emojis to photos of Rivera in Instagram posts, while Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester, posted an image of Rivera in character with the caption “Remembering.”

