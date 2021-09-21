Native Americans want a Boston University dorm renamed after Pilgrim leader Massacred.

A Native American group is urging Boston University to rename a dorm after a prominent Native American leader who was slain by Pilgrims in 1623 along with other tribal members.

The hostel, now known as Myles Standish Hall, was named after the Pilgrims’ military commander. The Massachusett Tribe in Ponkapoag has just begun a petition to rename the structure Wituwamat Memorial Hall in honor of the leader assassinated by Plymouth Colony settlers.

The online petition stated, “Long celebrated as a New England folk hero, Myles Standish is remembered by this lands’ first peoples for the horrific acts of cruelty he did against their ancestors.”

“The proposal to change the building’s name comes alongside a rising push to revamp the Massachusetts state seal, which portrays Standish’s arm swinging a sword above the head of a Native American,” according to the petition.

Standish and his men executed Wituwamat and other members of the Neponset Band of the Massachusett Tribe because Standish suspected Wituwamat of scheming against the young English colony, according to the tribe’s history. Wituwamat was beheaded and his head was exhibited as a warning atop Plymouth Colony’s meetinghouse.

Standish has no ties to the institution or the historic Back Bay district where the dorm is located, according to the online petition. Instead, the hostel is named after the Myles Standish Hotel, which was the building’s original name.

The magnificent brick hotel, which opened in 1925, was just steps from from the Charles River and Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox. In 1949, the university bought it and transformed it into dorms.

An email requesting response from university spokesmen was not returned on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday op-ed for WBUR, Travis Franks, a postdoctoral fellow at the university, said that changing the dorm’s name is the next natural step for BU, which has committed to creating a “diverse, equitable, and inclusive community.”

He stated that while the university has made some commendable steps, such as designating Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a university holiday, Native students, staff, and professors are still “dramatically underrepresented” on campus.

"It is therefore critical that the institution collaborate with the Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag and respect their rights.