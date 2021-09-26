National Pancake Day 2021: A Delectable Japanese Pancake Recipe

A stack of warm, freshly prepared pancakes can brighten up a drowsy morning by indulging the senses with the sweet flavor of the batter and maple syrup or honey.

Aside from the flavor, people appreciate this tasty breakfast classic for a few other reasons: they’re simple to make, gluten-free, and, most importantly, they elicit memories of nostalgia.

Pancakes are a clear winner in terms of versatility, and this recipe for the sweet treat is so delicious that you won’t be able to stop at just one or two.

To commemorate National Pancake Day, which falls on September 26th, here is a popular Japanese-style pancake recipe that you must try: (Picture courtesy of Popsugar.com)

Ingredients:

2 big eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tablespoon vanilla essence

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Procedure:

Add eggs, buttermilk, sugar, vanilla, and salt to a blender jar and process on low until well incorporated. Blend in the dry ingredients – flour, baking powder, and baking soda – until the mixture is thick and well-combined.

Brush the interior of a ring mold with oil or butter and heat a pan over medium heat. Place the ring mold inside the pan and pour in the remaining oil. Pour the batter into the cavity of the ring mold and form it into a tall, round shape. To avoid leakage, make sure the pan is sufficiently heated and the ring mold is half-filled. Cook for four minutes before flipping the pancake to ensure that both sides are golden brown and the inside is no longer runny.

Take a peek at the recipe’s video below:

Cook as many as you like using the same method, then serve in stacks with honey or syrup drizzled on top.