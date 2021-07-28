National Milk Chocolate Day 2021: 12 Surprising Chocolate Health Benefits

On July 28, National Milk Chocolate Day is observed to honor the exquisite treat prepared by blending solid chocolate with powdered, liquid, or condensed milk.

Despite being less popular than dark chocolate, milk chocolate remains a globally popular snack because it provides a different way to enjoy chocolate.

On National Milk Chocolate Day 2021, Healthline, Life Hack, and Medical News Today have together a list of 12 surprising health advantages of chocolate that will make you want to grab a bar right away.

It’s possible that it can help prevent heart disease.

Chocolate eaters have a lower risk of heart disease. This is because dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which relax the body’s blood arteries.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Chocolate is high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, copper, calcium, and manganese, all of which contribute to the body’s general health.

Can provide sun protection to the skin

Chocolates are high in flavonoids, which promote the moisture and solidity of the skin. Flavonoids help to improve blood flow in the skin, providing additional protection against UV damage.

It’s been proven to help with brain function.

Flavanoids not only protect the skin, but they also aid cognitive function. Flavonoids, according to Healthline, enhance blood flow to the brain, allowing older persons to have better memory and linguistic fluency.

Antioxidants are abundant.

Chocolate is high in antioxidants, which are compounds that reduce the rate at which free radicals destroy cells. This reduces the chances of developing diseases like cancer.

It is beneficial to the development and growth of the fetus.

Chocolate has been discovered to improve placental function in pregnant women, allowing for optimal fetal growth and development for their unborn children.

Enhances athletic ability

Even a small amount of chocolate can increase oxygen availability in the body. When people work out or do fitness training, they have more energy.

Weight loss may be aided.

Dark chocolate releases hormones that alert the brain to the fact that the body is full. This is an effective strategy to curb hunger, which may lead to weight loss.

Reduces cholesterol levels.

Moderate chocolate consumption can help to decrease cholesterol levels in the body. As a result, illnesses like lipid disorders, peripheral artery disease, and Type 2 diabetes are less likely to develop.

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease may benefit from this treatment.

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease have damaged neural connections in their brains, but cocoa has been discovered to help lessen the damage. Brief News from Washington Newsday.