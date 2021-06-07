Nathan Carter, a musician, apologizes after cops show up at the Covid breach party.

Nathan Carter, a country music artist, has apologized after cops were called to his home for a party that was hosted in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

When officers arrived at the singer’s home in Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, on Friday night, they reported at least 50 individuals were present.

Under Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 legislation, gatherings inside and outside personal premises are still subject to strict restrictions.

The event’s organizer received a £1,000 fine, while 14 guests received £200 fines. A ban notice for Covid-19 was also issued.

Further enforcement action is planned, according to the Northern Ireland Police Service.

