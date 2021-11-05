‘Narcos: Mexico’s’ is a crime drama set in Mexico. Mayra Hermosillo is afraid of the repercussions of being a real cartel boss.

When portraying a real person on TV, there’s always the risk of provoking their fury, and Mayra Hermosillo was particularly concerned about this while playing Enedina Arellano Félix on Narcos: Mexico.

The drug lord is still alive and rumored to be the current boss of the Tijuana cartel, which the actor told The Washington Newsday made her “extremely terrified” of what she and the cartel would think of her portrayal and the probable ramifications.

When asked if she felt under any strain while playing a drug boss still in power, Hermosillo admitted: “Yes, I was terrified. I was first terrified because you never know what [the cartel]is thinking or how they will react if they are watching.

“I’m not sure, it’s a strange world, and I’m not sure what to make of it. “I’m quite terrified,” I told my therapist, “I don’t know how to do this and I don’t know the implications of making it.”” ‘Don’t worry, Mayra, you’ll never know what’s going on in that world, even if you’re doing it and [the creators]are writing it, none of you will really know what’s going on in that world because it’s a really dark world,’ she added.” “Yes, I was terrified, but I told myself, “OK, it’s my work, and I’m going to do it with a lot of respect and love,” so let’s get started. We’ll be fine because we’re a team “She added this while making a cross sign.

Given that the drug lord is still active, Hermosillo’s suspicions appear justified, especially since one of the show’s site scouts, Carlos Muoz Portal, was assassinated while hunting for locations where Netflix could film in 2017.

According to a story from The Guardian, Muoz was found shot just hours after traveling to a spot in Temascalapa to take images for Netflix. His killing remains unexplained due to a lack of witnesses.

Benjamn and Ramón Arellano Félix, Enedina Arellano Félix’s brothers, are also portrayed in the Netflix series, but the former is in prison and the latter was killed in 2002, so they’re unlikely to have an opinion on it. This is a condensed version of the information.