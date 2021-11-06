‘Narcos: Mexico’s’ is a crime drama set in Mexico. In Season 3, José Mara Yazpik found Amado’s romance ‘weird’ to portray.

Narcos: Mexico may center on the country’s drug lords and their ascent to power, but that isn’t the show’s only concern.

The Netflix crime drama depicts the characters’ personal lives to emphasize that they are not only power-hungry criminals, with Season 3 focusing on Amado Carrillo Fuentes’ romance with Cuban singer Marta (Yessica Borroto Perryman).

José Mara Yazpik revealed to The Washington Newsday that he found it “strange” at first that they were exploring a softer side to his character, but that they did so in a “well balanced” enough way that it wasn’t too over-the-top.

“It was strange,” he said. “I mean, in previous seasons, you saw the main characters delving into their relationships and so on.” Amado Carrillo, on the other hand, was well-known for being a ladies’ man, especially when he lived in Mexico City.

“It’s strange, it feels strange because you don’t want an action-packed, socially demanding part to devolve into melodrama.”

“However, I believe it is really nicely balanced.” It just felt natural after the first reads of the [scripts].” Since Season 3 of Narcos, Mara Yazpik has played Amado, and he is the only member of the main Narcos: Mexico cast who has been in its predecessor.

He has arrived at the end of his voyage.

When he took over the Juárez Cartel after assassinating the previous boss Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, the real-life drug lord became known as the “Lord of the Skies” and was one of the world’s most successful drug lords.

He died on the operating table in 1997 while attempting to have plastic surgery to change his look in order to elude authorities.

“It was fantastic to plunge into this character more emotionally than physically,” the actor stated, reflecting on his character’s journey in the program and its conclusion in Season 3.

“In this last season, Amado takes a more existential path, which is a gift for an actor because you don’t just get to do the action moments, but you also get to work with layers, which is always better for actors.”

"It's a bittersweet experience to see a character all the way through." I'm depressed.