Naomie Harris and Benjamin Cleary Talk About Mahershala Ali’s Impossible Problem in “Swan Song.”

Swan Song, a new sci-fi drama on Apple TV+, asks the audience an impossible question, which Mahershala Ali must answer.

It stars Ali as a man who, when faced with his own immortality, has the option of creating an identical clone of himself to care for his family. It is written and directed by Benjamin Cleary. Swan Song, starring Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, and Awkwafina, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The Washington Newsday got down with Oscar winner Cleary and Oscar candidate Harris to talk about the film, which centers on a fascinating hypothetical circumstance.

“We never wanted to stray too far into the sci-fi, which would sort of detract from the human story,” Cleary told The Washington Newsday. “Although the premise has this technology element, knowing that, we never wanted to stray too far into the sci-fi, which would sort of detract from the human story.”

Swan Song is set in the not-too-distant future, although it has holographic video conversations, advanced driverless cars, and human cloning technology as a story point. Each piece of technology, according to Cleary, needs to be modern yet not distracting. “Hopefully, it’ll be done in a way that’s subtle and believable, and the world will feel familiar.” He kept going. “Because I believe that when that’s done successfully, it frees me up to focus on the story’s central emotions and human relationships.” Ali and Harris, who play husband Cameron and wife Poppy, brilliantly capture that sympathetic quality at the heart of Swan Song. Cameron learns he has a fatal illness, but he is frightened of abandoning his wife and son. Instead, he considers making a perfect and healthy clone of himself to take his place after he passes away. Ali, who has already received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the film, learns that he is dying and does not want to leave his family without a father.

Even from their initial meet-cute on a train—something Harris acknowledges she could enjoy in real life—the affection between Cameron and Poppy is palpable. According to The Washington Newsday, she said: "Isn't that the most romantic beginning to any love story? That's what I'd like to see in my future, and it's what I need to happen in my life."