Naomi Osaka’s Boyfriend, Parents, and Lifestyle Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend, parents, and lifestyle

Naomi Osaka, who is only 23 years old, has already won four Grand Slams and amassed a legion of adoring admirers.

When the world No. 2 women’s tennis player pulled out of three tournaments in 2021, it sparked debate about players’ mental health amid increased media scrutiny.

The quiet and possibly misunderstood tennis player is sure to turn eyeballs on and off the court with the Tokyo Olympics just days away.

Naomi Osaka was born in the Japanese city of Osaka, in the Ch-ku district. Tamaki Osaka, her mother, is Japanese, and Leonard Francois, her father, is Haitian. She was reared in the United States after coming to New York at the age of three and then living in Florida with her family.

Osaka was raised in a household that was influenced by both Japanese and Haitian culture as a child. She and her older sister, Mari, began playing tennis with their father when they were still in elementary school.

She had dual Japanese and American citizenship until 2019, but she elected to compete for Japan in the future Olympic Games.

“My name is Naomi Osaka, and I’m from Japan. People have fought to describe me for as long as I can remember,” the tennis champion wrote in an op-ed for Esquire in July 2020. “I’ve never truly fit into one category—but people are always quick to classify me. Is she a Japanese woman? American? Haitian? Black? Asian? I am, after all, all of these things at the same time.”

Citizenship

In a Netflix docuseries set to premiere in 2021, the Olympian addressed why she chose to compete for Japan.

“I’ve been playing for Japan since I was 14 years old. “It was never a secret that I’d be playing for Japan in the Olympics,” Osaka explained. “I don’t pick America, and then people say, ‘Your black card has been withdrawn.’ And it’s like, “You know, African American isn’t the only Black.”

Tamaki Osaka, Naomi Osaka’s mother, also commented to The Wall Street Journal in 2018 on her daughter’s decision to play for the country where she was born.

