Naomi and Marco Actors on Son Filip’s ‘Heart-breaking’ Abandonment on ‘The Expanse’

Season 6 of The Expanse has started broadcasting on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes released every week starting on Friday, December 10.

The sci-fi show’s final season will wrap up the storylines of its main characters, with a special focus on Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper) and Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander), as well as their tumultuous connection with their son Filip (Jasai Chase Owens).

Filip was abandoned by Naomi when he was a newborn, leaving him with Marco, who had totally hidden him from her. In Season 5, mother and son reunite, but it’s too late because Filip, like his father, has become a radical.

Tipper and Alexander talked to The Washington Newsday about their characters’ struggles with their on-screen son ahead of Season 6’s premiere.

A fresh perspective on motherhood

Tipper describes Naomi’s struggle with guilt over abandoning her child as “heart-breaking” to portray, stating her Season 6 narrative “ripped [her]apart,” but she thought it was an unique way of looking at parenthood.

Tipper admitted, “This whole arc with her son and the choices she’s had to make has been so heart-breaking.” “It pulled me apart in some ways.”

“But, equally, I feel honoured to be entrusted with this kind of material, because I believe it’s a very unique take on motherhood that we don’t see or hear about very often, having to pick between yourself and motherhood, your own mental welfare or your child?”

And how does that appear? How much does that set you back? Who are you going to be in the future, you know? "How do you pick up the pieces?" says the narrator. So, throughout her journey, she's just kind of continually addressing these incredibly challenging aspects of motherhood? It's been a great honor for me because I don't have any children of my own, so I don't know what it's like." "I believe Season 6 is like, again, it's just another one of those kind of horrific decisions, does she choose the greater good?" she teased, hinting at the difficult decisions Naomi may be forced to make in the last set of episodes. Or does she make her own decisions?" Does she have a preference for him? Should he be held accountable for his decisions, even if he is a minor? You know what I mean.