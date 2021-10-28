Nancy Grace: Alec Baldwin Could Be Charged With ‘Negligent Homicide’ for the ‘Rust’ Shooting.

According to legal pundit Nancy Grace, Alec Baldwin might face a “negligent homicide” accusation as a result of a fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust.

Last Thursday, the Hollywood actor fired a gun on the set of the western picture in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

Grace chimed up on the topic while Baldwin, who also acts as a producer on the film, continues to cooperate with the current police inquiry.

Grace told Entertainment Tonight, “Alec Baldwin certainly did not plan to shoot a live round or kill her.” “I believe the most serious allegation he may face is negligent homicide, which is a possibility because he did not inspect the pistol before firing.”

“However, a jury would have to decide whether he should have checked or should have relied on the assistant director who handed him the rifle, who should be checking for safety as well.”

The topic of why there was live ammunition on the set of a movie, which Grace has described as “unheard of,” is a major focus of the investigation.

“That is why there are so many layers of precaution for films like this—a western with a lot of firearms, a lot of ammo, and shoot-outs,” the TV personality explained. “You must use caution.” “A live round, a bullet, may easily be distinguished from a blank with the naked eye.” “A live round, a bullet, can’t be mistaken for a blank,” Grace explained. “Who put a live round in a gun used for a scene?” says the narrator. There will be many inquiries as to how this occurred.” Rust assistant director Dave Halls handed Baldwin the rifle on the set after picking it up from a rolling cart provided by the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, according to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office.

According to the search warrant, Halls then exclaimed “cold gun,” indicating that the firearm was unloaded and safe to handle on set. The presence of live ammunition in the rifle was apparently unknown to Baldwin and Halls.

According to America’s Most Wanted, “the Sante Fe County District Attorney has suggested that this is an extremely complex case.” This is a condensed version of the information.