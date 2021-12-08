‘Mythical Tree Creature’ is an optical illusion created by a cat looking out a window.

The correct angle and illumination turned the feline into a “mythical tree monster,” according to an optical illusion of a cat peering out the window that has gone popular online.

Anyone who has a cat knows how much they like gazing out windows and watching the world go by.

On an overcast day, it appears to be what one cat was doing when they were photographed. They were able to capture the ideal moment when the cat’s face is visible but the reflection of a tree outside mixes with the animal.

The result is a fierce-looking creature with a cat’s face and a body made of branches, with the top of the tree serving as the feline’s head.

Deathakissaway posted the resulting shot to Reddit’s Oddly Satisfying thread, captioning it: “Cat looking out a window becomes a mystical tree thing.”

Because of its triangular-shaped head, many people compared the cat to the animated figure The Grinch.

CannaPLUS confessed, “I thought it was The Grinch.”

“Looks like The Grinch,” Randomnumber529 observed.

“I immediately thought Jim Carrey as the Grinch,” Comicfan285 said.

Cats are the second most common domestic pet, behind dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

They stated there are over 58 million cats living with American families, with over 25% of homes owning at least one cat, according to statistics from 2017-2018.

However, according to estimates from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, keeping a cat costs roughly $634 per year, or $53 per month.

