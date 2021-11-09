‘My Heart is Broken,’ Drake Says of the Astroworld Tragedy.

Drake has spoken out about the Astroworld Festival disaster, which resulted in the deaths of eight fans and the injuries of dozens more following a horrific crowd surge on Friday night.

The rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was a surprise guest at the NRG Park music festival in Houston, Texas, alongside renowned sensation Travis Scott, when a crowd of over 50,000 rushed toward the stage, resulting in a tragic stampede.

After a period of social media silence during which he was chastised by followers, Drake issued an Instagram statement expressing his “heartbreak” for those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

