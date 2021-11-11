‘My Dear TV Husband,’ Jess Walton leads Jerry Douglas tributes.

Actor Jerry Douglas, who died at the age of 88, has received a flood of tributes.

The actor’s life and prodigious career are being recognized by those who loved and revered him, best known for his role on the serial opera The Young and the Restless.

Jess Walton, Douglas’ co-star and fake wife on the program, opened the tributes with a heartwarming snapshot of the on-screen couple from many years ago.

She tweeted, “Rest in peace, my darling TV husband Jerry Douglas.” “Thank you for all the years of laughter. Kim, Hunter, and everyone, my heartfelt greetings to you and your lovely family.” Jerry Douglas, my beloved TV spouse, rest in peace. Thank you for all the years of laughing. Much love to you and your lovely family. Photo of Kim and Hunter, as well as everyone else. twitter.com/cS478kBr5F Jess Walton (@JessWaltonYR) (@JessWaltonYR) (@JessWaltonYR) (@Jess 11 November 2021 In the long-running CBS drama, Douglas played John Abbott, the patriarch of the Abbott family.

Douglas is survived by his 37-year-old wife, television broadcaster and author Kym Douglas, who expressed her grief over her husband’s death.

“I am broken-hearted,” she posted in response to fans’ condolences on Twitter. “I have been with him since I was 22.”

@askjillian He adored you and was enamored with your feeling of independence. I’m heartbroken because I’ve been with him since I was 22 years old. #jerrydouglas https://t.co/HzeCPwAJSe November 11, 2021 — Kym Douglas (@kymdouglas) Jod and Hunter, as well as his daughter Avra and two grandkids, survive the late actor.

Douglas passed suddenly on November 9 following a brief illness, according to his relatives.

The Young and the Restless executive producer Anthony Morina paid tribute to the “outstanding” actor.

“On behalf of The Young and the Restless’ entire organization, we express our sincere condolences to the Douglas family on Jerry Douglas’ passing,” Morina stated in a statement to Deadline.

“Jerry joined Y&R in 1982 with a long list of accomplishments. Our production was fortunate to have such a talented performer join the cast of Y&R and introduce the audience to the Abbott family.

“John Abbott’s contribution to the Y&R history as the patriarch of the Abbott family. This is a condensed version of the information.