‘My Brilliant Friend’ Season 3: HBO Announces Release Date, Cast, and Plot.

My Brilliant Friend, based on Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels, was renewed by HBO for a third season in 2020.

The Italian language television series is not only a faithful adaptation of the renowned books, but it also has an amazing Rotten Tomatoes rating of 96 percent from critics and 95 percent from audiences.

Fortunately for fans, HBO has began hinting what’s to come in the next part.

Here’s all you need to know about Season 3 of My Brilliant Friend, including a possible release date, cast, and plot elements.

What is the plot of My Brilliant Friend?

Elena “Lenu” Greco (Elisa del Genio) and Lila Cerullo (Ludovica Nasti) are best friends who grow up together and apart in post-war Italy.

Season 1 is mostly set in a disadvantaged neighborhood in Naples, and it chronicles their childhood years, closely following the plot of the first novel in the same-named book series.

The child actresses were replaced with new stars (Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Garace) in the second season to portray young women as they enter early adulthood and deal with love, heartbreak, marriage, and children.

The third season, like the previous two, will be based on the third book, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay. The Story of the Lost Child, the fourth novel, is also expected to be adapted for television.

Major Ferrante fans will be ecstatic to learn that her 2019 novel The Lying Life of Adults is presently being adapted into a Netflix TV series in Naples.

When will HBO release Season 3 of My Brilliant Friend?

The release date for the third season, which was announced in April 2020, has yet to be confirmed.

A first-look image of Lenu and Lila in the third series was released on the My Brilliant Friend Instagram account in June 2021.

