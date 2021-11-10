‘My Body’ by Emily Ratajkowski: Highlights from Her New Book

My Body, Emily Ratajkowski’s new book of essays, offers candid glimpses into the model’s life and profession.

Ratajkowski addresses feminism, the masculine gaze, exploitation in the modeling industry, and her role in the sale of her image and capitalism in the anthology.

She wrote on Instagram to celebrate the book’s release, saying, “I wrote this book to better comprehend the experiences that have influenced my beliefs and politics.”

“With my close female friends, I’ve had some of the most valuable, intelligent, and frank conversations I’ve ever had.” In these articles, I sought to capture the vulnerability I’ve felt in those moments.” Her first article, Buying Myself Back, was chosen from the book’s proposal and published in New York Magazine last year.

She discussed the power dynamics between photographers and models, who owns her picture, and claimed that photographer Jonathan Leder sexually attacked her during a shoot, which Leder disputes.

