My Biggest ‘Jeopardy!’ is Matt Amodio. Losing Before Meeting Ken Jennings is Regret.

Watching Jeopardy! is still odd! It takes some getting used to not seeing myself. I’m not completely detached, though, because I recognize contenders like Jonathan Fisher and Amy Schneider and know I’ll be facing them in the Tournament of Champions. I’m still putting my money where my mouth is! “Why couldn’t that have been in the game that I lost!” I think anytime someone gets a clue wrong and I know the answer. “What if I was there?” is still my visceral reaction while watching the game. After Jeopardy!, everything is still a lot more lively than I expected. I had expected my Jeopardy! run to finish and my life to return to normal after 24 hours. That hasn’t always been the case. I didn’t believe anyone cared about what I had to say anymore, but I’ve been getting speaking and appearance invitations, which has been nice since it reminds me that I’m still wanted.

I also thought that everyone who had followed me on Twitter throughout my Jeopardy! run would unfollow me gradually or all at once. However, the number of people who follow me has continued to rise. I’m completely taken aback. I’m not sure how or why, but I adore it. I’m really enjoying myself and don’t want it to finish.

On Twitter, I’m aware of a group of vivacious female members of the “Amodio Rodeo.” But, once again, I am humbled. I’m also a big fan of entertainment. Some of my fans are very entertaining; they’re extremely intelligent individuals who ensure that everyone has a good time. The marriage offers on Twitter are still coming in at about the same rate as previously, but I haven’t received any in person. And, before getting into anything romantic, I’d need to learn a little more about Twitter users. A profile photo of a 2000s cartoon doesn’t actually reveal much about a person! On Twitter, I’ve been a vocal fan of Amy Schneider because she’s incredible; she’s simply dominant. She’s incredibly intelligent and entertaining to watch. I’m speechless. And having a connection to Ohio is a positive thing. If someone shares, I feel like I have a better knowledge of them. This is a condensed version of the information.