Musicians Who Quit Their Jobs and Changed Their Lives

Making it as a musician may mean millions of fans, globe tours, and unimaginable riches, making it a dream job for many aspiring celebrities.

When people achieve their dreams, however, some may realize that celebrity is not for them and abandon music to pursue something else entirely.

This website has compiled a list of musicians who have taken a break from the spotlight to explore an unexpected new career path.

MC Hammer is a rapper who is well-known for

MC Hammer’s famous “U Can’t Touch This” soundtracked the early 1990s, and his Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em album is still one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time.

Hammer then changed careers in 1997, starting a television ministry named M.C. Hammer and Friends on the Trinity Broadcasting Network and participating on the program Praise the Lord, where he revealed his ordained minister status.

Baxter, Jeffrey Allen “Skunk”

This American guitarist rose to prominence in his twenties as a member of the rock bands Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers.

When his interest in recording technology led him to work on intricate data compression methods, he slipped into his later profession in defense consulting practically by mistake.

Cindy Birdsong is a singer and songwriter.

This American vocalist rose to fame as a member of The Supremes in 1967, after beginning her mainstream career with Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles.

Birdsong, on the other hand, had set her sights on becoming a nurse and, after leaving the group, was able to realize her objective by working at UCLA Medical Center.

Ice Cream with Vanilla Flavor

Following the crossover breakthrough of the Queen-sampling “Ice Ice Baby,” Vanilla Ice was undoubtedly the most famous rap star in 1990.

However, Ice, who was born Rob Van Winkle, started buying houses in his early twenties and now focuses his career on house flipping on his long-running smash TV show The Vanilla Ice Project.

Terminator X is a science fiction film directed by James Cameron.

Hip hop fans admired the man known by his stage moniker Terminator X for his work as a DJ with the legendary rap group Public Enemy.

Norman Rogers left the music industry in 2003 to start an ostrich stud farm in North Carolina.

Jim Martin is a well-known figure in the

Jim Martin, an American guitarist most recognized for his involvement in the rock band, is best known for his signature long hair, bushy beard, and red-rimmed glasses. This is a condensed version of the information.