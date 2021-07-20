Muscular Dystrophy Can Now Be Treated With Nanoparticles 1/800 the Size of Human Hair

A new strategy to treating muscular dystrophy that uses anti-inflammatory nanoparticles to heal chronically inflamed muscles could have huge ramifications.

Nanoparticles, which measure between 1 and 100 nanometers in diameter, are significantly tiny than what the human eye can perceive. The average human hair is 80,000 nanometers thick. Medical experts have discovered ways to deliver minuscule amounts of drugs to tumors, injured organs, and irritated tissues using these particles.

The promising cure was developed by a research team from Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

David Mooney, a Wyss Institute founding faculty member, led his team in the effort to combat muscular dystrophies, which are “a group of genetic diseases that cause patients to lose muscle mass and function over time,” with the incurable Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which affects all of the body’s muscles and is most common in boys, being particularly severe.

Early childhood is when this form of muscular dystrophy appears. Healthy babies are born fragile and become stronger through time, whereas sick patients weaken as they get older.

Most children with the disease are forced to use wheelchairs by the time they reach their teens, and they die before they reach the age of 30. There is no recognized treatment for this condition.

Researchers are researching several anti-inflammatory techniques that may be applied to the deteriorating muscles of DMD patients, as chronic inflammation greatly adds to the speed and severity of muscle degeneration, according to the research team.

A genetic mutation in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients, according to co-researcher Theresa Raimondo, causes the disease to worsen with time.

“Their muscles are continuously inflamed as a result of this genetic mutation,” Raimondo explained. “The inflammation causes the muscles to deteriorate, and they become weaker over time. We aimed to build anti-inflammatory nanoparticles because inflammation is a key element of the progression.”

“We can inject the nanoparticles that we produced into the muscles and it will turn off the inflammation or the nasty things that are weakening the muscles,” Raimondo explained.

She said that the concept was thoroughly tested on animals in laboratories before being used to human patients.

“We used mice with muscular dystrophy and injected our nanoparticles into them. We saw that the muscles had a lower inflammatory response. This is a condensed version of the information.