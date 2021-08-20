Murder at Tranquillum House is the third episode of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

The new Hulu drama Nine Perfect Strangers took a trippy turn in episode three.

In the most engaging episode of the season so far, the retreat visitors open up to one another, uniting and vibrating with nature in “Earth Day.”

The Marconis progress emotionally, Ben confesses how he made his millions, and the rest of the camp learns of Tony’s alter persona, “Smiley Hogburn.” “Earth Day” also ends on a cliffhanger, putting pressure on Masha’s next step as the existence of Tranquillum House as an institution is jeopardized.

What occurred in episode 3 of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Masha (Nicole Kidman) told Yao (Manny Jacinto) and Delilah (Tiffany Boone) at the end of Episode 2 that they needed to activate the new protocol sooner than planned to keep all nine perfect strangers in Tranquillum House.

The following morning, Masha dives into a lake to see her pet goat, the Marconis get up and discuss their sadness, and Ben and Jessica (Melvin Gregg and Samara Weaving) try to reignite their passion with some awkward morning sex.

Masha’s morning is disrupted by a menacing text message, but she assures Delilah that she is unconcerned.

Guests are handed their personalized smoothies at breakfast and informed that they would be fasting for the rest of the day, with no food until the evening.

Lars then adds fuel to the fire by bringing up the tension between Ben and Jessica. Carmel (Regina Hall) and Lars get into an altercation, and Lars makes some extremely direct remarks.

Carmel lunges across the table to assault Lars after another vicious remark from Lars, but the rest of the camp intervenes.

The day begins with meditation, and all of the strangers appear to be at ease, with the exception of Tony (Bobby Cannavale), who appears to be struggling, maybe due to withdrawal symptoms associated to his addiction. Tony was a professional football player who suffered a career-ending knee injury, as shown in a flashback.

The visitors are competing in a potato sack race in the vast outdoors. Laughter abounds throughout the friendly battle, which ends with Jessica’s team winning when she cartwheels to victory.

