Multiple vape companies have been kicked out of the US market by the FDA, and JUUL could be next.

Today is the deadline for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve e-cigarette manufacturers’ petitions to keep their goods on the market in the United States, and a number of vapes are already being phased out.

According to The Wall Street Journal, over 500 vape companies have filed applications for 6.5 million different vaping goods, and several smaller businesses have already been kicked out of the US market.

According to the Journal, the FDA will likely want more time to decide whether Juul Labs, the industry’s most well-known manufacturer, will be permitted to continue in the United States. Companies like Juul have been pushed to demonstrate that their products are truly less dangerous than cigarettes and that they will assist long-term cigarette smokers in quitting.

Smokers’ exposure to biomarkers, an indicator of disease, was decreased by 99.6% among smokers who switched to Juul, according to a 2019 study conducted by the independent lab Celerion in an initiative financed by Juul. Juul, on the other hand, supplied significantly more nicotine to the blood, damaging blood vessel function in a similar way to smoking, according to a study published in Tobacco Regulatory Science.

Disagreements have erupted about whether vapes are less damaging to one’s health than cigarettes, with some advocating for governmental action against Juul and others humiliating the company.

“Our government told a lot of very decent people who I greatly admire and who helped thousands of smokers stop that their products were illegal,” Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I am deeply sorry to each and every one of you. I apologize much more to your customers.”

When the FDA banned most Juul flavors, including mint and fruit flavors that critics claimed were enticing to youngsters, e-cigarette producers like Juul faced some of their heaviest regulatory crackdowns. This came after a number of localities had enacted local prohibitions on tastes that did not taste like typical tobacco products in previous years.

According to the CDC, the number of kids who reported using a vape product declined to around 20% in 2020, down from almost 28% the year before. The FDA, on the other hand, will continue to maintain its position. This is a condensed version of the information.