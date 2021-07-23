Muffins, chicken sandwiches, and cheese are among the products recalled in 2021.

As of July 19, a producer of muffin and mini-muffin brands offered at Walmart and 7-Eleven recalled some of their products due to probable listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. has issued a voluntary recall for its blueberry, strawberry, banana nut, chocolate, and corn muffins and mini-muffins, which are offered under a variety of brand names in numerous national chains.

Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value, and Marketside are among the Walmart brands affected by the recall, as are 7-Eleven Selects, Stop & Shop brand mini muffins, Uncle Wally’s, and The Worthy Crumb.

What exactly is Listeria?

Listeriosis is a dangerous and occasionally fatal sickness caused by Listeria monocytogenes, a toxic bacteria found in several foods.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1,600 persons in the United States contract the disease each year, with about 260 dying as a result (CDC).

Pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 and above, and persons with impaired immune systems are the most vulnerable to the infection, especially if it is invasive listeriosis, which occurs when the bacterium spreads beyond the gut.

Most healthy people would only experience short-term, non-fatal symptoms, but the Food and Drug Administration warns that “Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Symptoms of Listeriosis

According to the CDC, listeriosis can cause a variety of symptoms depending on the person and the portion of the body afflicted. Like other foodborne pathogens, the illness can cause fever and diarrhea, although this form of infection is rarely recognized.

It causes a fever and other flu-like symptoms in pregnant women, such as weariness and muscle aches, but it also poses a number of hazards to the fetus.

The infection can cause headaches, stiff necks, disorientation, seizures, fever, loss of balance, and muscle discomfort in non-pregnant persons.

Symptoms of invasive listeriosis usually appear one to four weeks after consuming infected food. Antibiotics can be used to treat it.

Recall of Listeria

It’s not uncommon for products to be recalled because of possible Listeria contamination. According to the FDA, there have been 23 cases so far this year.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp muffins, a Circle K-branded chicken salad sandwich, and 5000 Years Food Inc’s Kimchee were among the items withdrawn from shelves.

Queso with jalapeno cream cheese. This is a condensed version of the information.