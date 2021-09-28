Much of the new documentary about Britney Spears, she insists, is “not true.”

Britney Spears has spoken out about the latest unauthorized documentary on her life, and she doesn’t think it’s very good.

The New York Times’ new documentary Controlling Britney Spears, which was released on Friday and covers a slew of charges regarding her contentious conservatorship, is about the pop singer, 39.

Spears, on the other hand, took to Instagram on Monday to say that after seeing clips of the FX/Hulu movie, she was not impressed.

She captioned a video of herself wearing a white crop top and low-rise shorts, “It’s pretty crazy folks…” I watched a few minutes of the recent documentary, and I’m sorry to tell you this, but a lot of what you heard is false!!!

“I make every effort to separate myself from the drama!!! First and foremost, that was in the past!!! Second, can the dialogue get any more refined??? Number three… amazing, they used some of the most stunning footage of me ever!!! What can I say except for their EFFORT!!!”

She then went on to talk about The Rose Project, the details of which she has yet to reveal, but which has seen her post red roses alongside cryptic words, causing fans to believe she was hinting at new music.

“Wow…,” Spears wrote. Because we live in such a nice society, I’ll declare The Rose Project was successful, and I’ll explain why… Do you believe events occur for a cause or by chance? MY ROSE PROJECT, THE ROSE PROJECT, has converted me into a believer!!!

“A random red rose beaded bracelet showed up at my door the day I first posted The Rose Project, yet I never ordered it!!! Except for myself, no one else in the world was aware of it!!! That was a day I’ll never forget!!!

“I’ve got the real Rose!!! Yes, the one that kissed @Madonna and suffers from social phobia!!!”

The “Gimme More” singer closed her Instagram post by saying, “Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

Spears’ Instagram post has been re-posted with a new opening line that removes her claim that much of the documentary is “false,” reading: “It’s very insane folks… I saw a small portion of the last documentary. This is a condensed version of the information.