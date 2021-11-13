MrBeast, a YouTuber, completes work on a real-life ‘Squid Game,’ and fans are given a tour of the set.

A YouTuber who promised to make a real-life version of Squid Game has made a big step toward fulfilling that promise.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, vowed last month to remake the blockbuster Netflix series if a TikTok video of his received more than 10 million likes.

The video has received more than 17 million likes as of this writing.

True to his word, Donaldson has been hard at work creating his own version of Squid Game, a project that is said to have cost him upwards of $2 million.

Every game from Squid Game is now built in real life:) pic.twitter.com/kzeeuSF7Rv November 13, 2021 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) Donaldson shared a video to TikTok and Twitter that takes viewers on a tour of the sets made, giving fans a first glimpse at the finished product.

The video shows his efforts to recreate the renowned “Red Light, Green Light” game’s location, as well as the unforgettable backdrops that serve as the setting for the succeeding games “Ppopgi” and “Marbles.”

“Pink Soldiers,” a song by 23 that has become synonymous with all things Squid Game, serves as the soundtrack for the video.

In addition to the activities, fans will see someone costumed as one of the program’s pink guards, as well as the bunks that serve as the participants’ sleeping accommodations on the Korean survival show.

Donaldson commented accompanying the video on Twitter, “I now have every game from Squid Game constructed in real life.”

The Youtuber stated that the sets cost roughly $2 million to create, with an additional $1.5 million spent on prizes, in response to a remark made beneath the video.

Fans eager to sign up for the show have watched the two videos over 18 million times on TikTok and Twitter.

On TikTok, one fan remarked, "This looks fantastic, I want to join." Another inquired, "Where can I sign up?" "I want to play," replied a third, while another said, "I'm ready."