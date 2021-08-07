Mr. T congratulates the US Beach Volleyball ‘A Team’ for winning an Olympic gold medal.

After winning gold in Tokyo, April Ross and Alix Klineman of the United States were congratulated by none other than Mr. T himself.

Ross and Klineman, dubbed the “A Team” during these Olympics, brought their “A” game to the final on Friday, defeating Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia in straight sets.

The victory gave the United States its first women’s beach volleyball gold since London 2012, after losing to Brazil at the Rio Olympics.

Mr. T, who played Mr. T in the original A Team TV series, congratulated the duo on their victory on Twitter.

“Hey Fool!” he tweeted ahead of the final. Don’t bother me right now; I’m about to watch the A-Team!

“No, not the television show… Grrr! I’m referring to Alix Klineman and April Ross, who are competing in Beach Volleyball for the first time. “Go, USA!”

6 August 2021 — Mr. T (@MrT)

Mr. T, who portrayed B.A. Baracus on the legendary NBC sitcom and later appeared opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rocky III, was among the first to congratulate the beach volleyball duo following their straight sets victory.

“Wow!” he said. Congratulations, Ladies, on a job well done! You Deserve the Gold, April Ross and Alix Klineman! You showed up to the A-team with your “A” game! USA You made us proud every step of the way!”

6 August 2021 — Mr. T (@MrT)

In hot temperatures, Ross and Klineman won the two sets 21-15 and 21-16 in 43 minutes.

Ross, who had won silver in the London Olympics and bronze in Rio, won her first Olympic gold at her third attempt.

