‘Mr. Corman:’ The Rise of Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a TV Lead for the First Time Since ‘3rd Rock From the Sun’

Since his days as a kid star on 3rd Rock From the Sun, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been working. The Hollywood actor and filmmaker has returned to the small screen for a main part in Apple’s Mr. Corman, 20 years after the NBC sitcom ended.

In addition to playing Josh Corman in the comedy series, the 40-year-old is also the show’s director, writer, and executive producer.

Gordon-Levitt turned aside from television after his breakout role as Tommy Solomon in 3rd Rock, which aired from 1996 to 2001, to focus on cinema roles.

The young actor spent nine months of the year filming the sitcom, which he previously stated he enjoyed since he wanted to “act all the time” as a kid.

Movies, on the other hand, provided variety, and his film career began with a supporting role in 10 Things I Hate About You, followed by leading roles in the critically acclaimed independent films Mysterious Skin and Brick, directed by Rian Johnson.

In 2009, he starred as a romantic lead in (500) Days of Summer, and he’s worked with Hollywood heavyweights like Christopher Nolan (Inception and The Dark Knight Rises) and Steven Spielberg on popular films (Lincoln).

The comic-book sequel Sin City: A Dame to Kill For was less successful, grossing only $13 million in the United States on a $65 million budget.

Don Jon, Gordon-first Levitt’s film as a writer-director, was released in 2013. His writing was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, and he also performed in the film alongside Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore.

Gordon-Levitt also owns and operates HitRecord, an online platform that allows creatives to collaborate on projects.

Since its inception in 2004, HitRecord has created a number of short films, DVDs, and books. It also produced a television show, which aired two seasons in 2014 and 2015. Two Emmys have been awarded to the platform.

Gordon-Levitt only appeared in a few TV cameo roles following 3rd Rock, including an episode of Numb3rs in 2005 and an episode of The Mindy Project in 2015. He voiced a character on Comrade Detective in 2017, although he never appeared on the show.

He took a two-year break after filming Oliver Stone’s Snowden in 2015. This is a condensed version of the information.