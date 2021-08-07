Mr. Corman, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is available on Apple TV+. The Nuances of Modern Adulthood is a book that delves into the complexities of modern adulthood.

“The journey I took to create this was equivalent to arriving in adulthood.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has progressed from a kid actor in 3rd Rock From the Sun to a succession of popular films such as Inception, 50/50, and 500 Days of Summer during the past 30 years. In his new Apple+ series Mr. Corman, which he also conceived, wrote, and directed, he reflects on the themes of adulthood and the fears that come with it. “My goal was to write something self-reflective and sort of about myself. The journey I took to create this was equivalent to arriving in adulthood.” Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt, is a young schoolteacher dealing with the sometimes difficult realities of anxiety and family life. “Mr. Corman is neither a comedy-drama nor a drama-drama. It’s in the middle, which is my favorite spot since it reminds me of life. Life may be both amusing and tragic.” Ruth, Josh’s mother, is played by Oscar nominee Debra Winger. “Having her on the show has been such a blessing.” Josh’s experience is eerily similar to that of many millennials. “I believe the truth is that adulthood lacks a clear definition. It’s more of a mental state.”

What prompted you to create Josh Corman as a character?

I consider myself fortunate to have achieved some level of success in the eyes of the world, or in the eyes of the industry, but any measure of success is subjective. There's always a way to look at it from the perspective of a fckup, and there's always a way to look at it from the perspective of a success, and what I've discovered is that thinking about it in terms of being a fckup or a success is actually pointless. At the end of the day, having your own sense of self-possession, personal fulfillment, and creativity is what offers contentment, calm, and joy.