Movies starring Ted Bundy, ranked from best to worst.

Ted Bundy was an American serial murderer who has become a well-known personality in the true-crime genre thanks to books, movies, documentaries, and television shows about his murders.

During the 1970s, and maybe earlier, Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered at least 30 women. In 1978, he was charged with the killings of Lisa Levy, Margaret Bowman, and Kimberly Diane Leach, all of whom were 20 years old at the time. He was sentenced to death three times.

During a series of interviews with Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth just days before his execution, Bundy confessed to 30 murders, which became the foundation for the Netflix documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. On January 24, 1989, he was put to death in the electric chair.

On Monday, August 16, two films about Bundy, No Man of God and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, were released in theaters in the United States, igniting an internet debate, notably on Twitter, regarding why so many films and documentaries being made on him. The film’s trailers, which were released within 48 hours of each other earlier this summer, sparked debate online, with some claiming that his celebrity in Hollywood would have been exactly what he desired.

Another Twitter user chimed in with their thoughts. “When will we be free of Hollywood portraying Ted Bundy as this attractive genius?” they wondered. Others laughed at the idea of a future without Ted Bundy movies.

If we stopped making Ted Bundy movies, the world would be a better place. pic.twitter.com/w5gSVEJlju

July 13, 2021 — saif | ia (@iconiccfork)

No Man of God and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman have failed to receive critical acclaim. Both films are currently available in theaters in the United States.

No Man of God, directed by Amber Sealey and written by C. Robert Cargill (Doctor Strange), was released on Monday, August 16. It’s based on real-life transcripts from 1984 to 1989 between Bundy (Luke Kirby) and GFBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood).

In an interview with Refinery 29, Sealey expressed her viewpoint that other films glorify the killer, whereas No Man of God depicts a different perspective.

“They always glorify him,” she remarked. They portray him as a male model, as brilliant, personable, and a master of disguise. I don’t think so. This is a condensed version of the information.