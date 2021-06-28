‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ has how many episodes?

Motherland: Fort Salem is a riveting supernatural thriller about three witches who join the Army as part of a government pact to keep all witches in the United States from being executed. Motherland: Fort Salem season two has finally arrived on Freeform and Hulu after more than a year of anticipation, and fans are eager to learn all about it.

What is the total number of episodes in ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’?

The second season of Motherland: Fort Salem will consist of ten episodes, much like the first.

Every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, each episode will show on Freeform. The episodes will then be available on Hulu the next day for fans to watch at their leisure.

You must be a Freeform network subscriber or have a Hulu Live TV subscription to watch Motherland: Fort Salem.

If you don’t have access to cable TV, you may watch Motherland: Fort Salem on Hulu for $64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

The show airs in Australia on Fox8, in the United Kingdom on BBC Three, and in France, Italy, Germany, and Spain on Amazon Prime.

Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Abigal (Ashley Nicole Williams) will face a terrifying new group of witch hunters known as the Camarilla in the second season of Motherland: Fort Salem.

As a result, the trio will have to hone their magical skills and enroll in War College.

As they struggle to ensure that witches are never eliminated, their “magic, relationship, and beliefs will be tested to the limits,” according to the official synopsis for the series.

In an interview with TV Line, show creator Eliot Laurence hinted that the trio could have to work together with their old foe, the Spree, to defeat the new menace.

Laurence replied, “Yes, but it won’t be easy and sagy because it’s Motherland.” It’ll be kind of gnarly. But you’re absolutely right. These petty squabbles that have been going on for hundreds of years in world history are pointless in the face of someone who wants to completely wipe you out.”

This website has the full list of episode titles and their release dates so you won’t miss a thing.

Episode One: Of the Blood — Tuesday, June 22 Episode Two: Abomination — Tuesday,.