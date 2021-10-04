‘Morning’s at Seven,’ a timeless classic, returns with a stellar cast.

Paul Osborne’s Morning’s at Seven, a tiny piece that was first staged in 1939 and has had a remarkably lengthy shelf life, is one of this season’s must-see productions on many theater-goers’ lists as theater returns to New York. It’s been resurrected twice on Broadway, and there have been innumerable regional productions (believe me, I tried counting).

Morning’s at Seven doesn’t have a “important” line in it, which is unusual in a time when significance and its ugly cousin, self-importance, seem to be in high demand. It has a straightforward plot: Homer, an eccentric 40-ish son from a small Midwestern town, shakes things up by bringing his longtime girlfriend home to meet his family for the first time. The play has a lot of charm and a lot of meaty roles for actors to dig their teeth into, but there aren’t many memorable lines (one about a telephone jumps out), but it has a lot of charm and a lot of meaty roles for actors to sink their teeth into. This off-Broadway musical also boasts a Broadway-quality cast.

This cast features nine actors, the majority of whom have performed in New York for decades, including stage and screen veterans Lindsay Crouse, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Places in the Heart; Tony Award winner Judith Ivey; Dan Lauria, best known for his work on the TV classic The Wonder Years; and Patty McCormack, who has been acting for 70 years and is probably best known for playing the title role in The Wonder Years.

Tony Roberts, who plays sage David Crampton, began his acting career in 1963 and has since worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Neil Simon, Woody Allen, and Jerome Robbins. His debut, on the other hand, was less than stellar. His debut role was in Ernest Kinoy’s Something About a Soldier, which ran for 12 performances and closed after that.

“I was informed by the wise heads at the time that it was the finest thing that could have ever happened to me that it closed so early,” Roberts told this website. ‘Why?!’ I exclaimed. ‘Because now you’ll have to go out and get,’ they replied. This is a condensed version of the information.