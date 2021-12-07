More trees and cool roofs could help Phoenix reduce the costs of its sweltering summers, according to a new study.

According to a new research released Monday by The Nature Conservancy, the city of Phoenix could save billions of dollars by planting more trees and installing “cool roofs” that don’t absorb the sun’s heat.

With 1.6 million residents, Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the United States, and it spends hundreds of millions of dollars each year coping with the intense heat. According to the study, adding roofs made of heat-resistant materials, popularly known as “cool roofs,” to even a third of the buildings in the area may save the city as much as $280 million each year.

Furthermore, the city may save billions over the next three decades by planting enough trees to cover a fourth of the city, producing a “canopy,” as well as installing “cool roofs” on all buildings.

Summers in Phoenix are hot, expensive, and dangerous. According to the report, heat-related illnesses currently account for $7.3 million in hospital bills. Maricopa County, Arizona, reported 323 heat-related deaths in 2020.

In Phoenix, it’s very uncommon for streets and highways to deform and fracture due to the extreme heat. As a result, they cost more than $100 million to maintain each year, owing to the severe temperatures.

Summers in Phoenix are becoming even hotter as a result of climate change. Temperatures reached 111 degrees in early September. Temperatures reached 118 degrees over the summer. According to US News, Phoenix just set a new November record with 25 days of temperatures above 80 degrees, breaking the previous record of 24 days set in 1949.

People who are most sensitive to the heat are generally found in poor and racially mixed areas, where many homes lack the resources to cope with increasingly frequent, broad, and severe heat waves.

The study by the Nature Conservancy looked at the costs that rising temperatures can have on human health, work productivity, power, and roadways.

The nonprofit environmental organization known for its nature preserves and efforts to protect biodiversity this time teamed up with infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to focus on the country’s hottest significant urban area.

"As Phoenix continues to urbanize and its population grows, the benefits of adapting to excessive heat, as well as the consequences of inaction, will only grow," according to the paper.