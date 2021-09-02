More than 4 million people have seen a man’s epic Star Wars-themed basement tour.

A video tour of one man’s spectacular basement remodel, which honors his love for Star Wars, has gone viral on TikTok, garnering 4.7 million views in just two days. The video has also received over 18,000 comments and 649,500 likes.

“I’ve been a fan of Star Wars since I was a kid,” Patrick, a TikToker, told This website. “I was born during the release of the first two films. When I was sick from school, I used to watch A New Hope.”

The basement redo had been a long-term desire for the fan, who had been inspired by his life-long love of the Star Wars films.

He explained, “I’ve wanted to build this basement for years.” Patrick began the modifications, which he completed himself, after the space had been left unfinished. He stated, “The objective was always to have a finished basement by the time my son was in high school so he could hang out with his friends.” “Then Covid happened, and I decided to start a couple of years early because I was stuck at home.”

Patrick’s video tour starts with him opening the door to his basement and displaying a ceiling copy of the Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope opening crawl—the famous yellow text that appears at the start of each Star Wars film.

Patrick points to his vast collection of Star Wars posters on the walls as he descends a set of stairs and through a corridor. As he approaches the main section, he discovers a fully equipped room with a kitchenette and a screening area.

Patrick didn’t skimp on the finishing touches on his refurbishment. His many Star Wars action figures are displayed on glass shelves, and a giant Lego version of the Millennium Falcon, among other legendary Star Wars spacecraft, is displayed on an encased, glass coffee table.

The bar top, which contains his 1990s Star Wars action figures placed under a glass countertop, is Patrick’s favorite feature in the basement, according to This website.

The last edit of the film exposes what is possibly the room’s most remarkable feature. On either side of the space are light-up panels that give it a futuristic, blue appearance. Meanwhile, one wall is lined with an astonishing array of blazing lightsabers.

