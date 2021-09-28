More than 1 million people like a fake TikTok account, duping Dolly Parton fans.

Fans of Dolly Parton are angry after a TikTok account purportedly belonging to the country legend was removed shortly after it arrived.

The “Jolene” singer, 75, was seen clad in a colorful attire as she addressed her fans in a video published on the video-sharing platform on Sunday.

“Hello there, I’m guessing I’m on TikTok!” “Says Parton,” he was overheard saying. “I just wanted to let you know that everything is going to be fine; keep the faith.”

The singer then broke into song, singing to her adoring fans, “If I can do it, so can you…” “I have faith in you.”

Fans voiced their delight on social media within hours of the video’s release, with @itsdollyparton gaining 680,000 followers in just one day and the clip receiving close to 1 million likes, according to People.

Fans’ delight quickly changed to indignation when the account vanished as quickly as it had appeared, with a statement claiming that the profile had broken TikTok’s terms and conditions.

Fans of Dolly Parton took to Twitter in droves to criticize TikTok for allegedly mistreating the famous singer.

However, a spokeswoman for Dolly Parton informed Today that the account in issue was a hoax, with an imposter making it appear as if the celebrity had joined TikTok.

An unidentified user had “doctored” an old video from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library website, according to the spokesman.

The video in question was taken down for breaking TikTok’s community guidelines on impersonation, according to a spokeswoman for the app.

Despite the fact that she doesn’t have an official TikTok account, Parton is a social media maven, with 5.2 million Twitter followers and 4.4 million Instagram followers.

In January 2020, she even contributed to the birth of a viral meme trend by posting four photos of herself on Instagram, each designated for a different social media network.

Parton’s LinkedIn photo showed her wearing a scarf around her neck and looked professional, while her Facebook profile showed her looking comfortable in a Christmas jumper.

