Monica Lewinsky: Where Is She Now? From White House Intern to Co-Producer of “Impeachment”

In Impeachment: American Crime Story, Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky, with the real-life Lewinsky serving as a co-producer. The show is a dramatization of the Monica Lewinsky-Clinton affair, portrayed through the eyes of the ladies involved. Monica Lewinsky hasn’t been seen in public since her romance with Bill Clinton was exposed in 1999, so where is she now? This webpage has all of the information you require.

What is Monica Lewinsky’s current location?

Monica Lewinsky’s life was flipped upside down in January 1998 when her romance with Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, became public knowledge.

At the age of 24, Monica Lewinsky was thrust into the public eye and found herself at the center of the world’s second impeachment trial.

After evidence emerged, including taped phone calls of Monica Lewinsky divulging details of her connection with Clinton and the discovery of a blue garment tainted with Clinton’s sperm, the House of Representatives impeached Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice.

In a deposition in the Jones v. Clinton civil case, Clinton denied having “sexual relations” with Lewinsky.

For the same litigation, Lewinsky signed an affidavit claiming she had never had a sexual connection. On February 12, 1999, the Senate cleared Clinton of impeachment charges.

Today, Lewinsky is a powerful voice in the #MeToo movement and a campaigner against cyber-bullying.

Lewinsky defines herself as a “anti-bullying campaigner, TED speaker, Vanity Fair contributor, rap song muse, ex-beret model, and knitter” in her Twitter bio.

In an interview at Forbes’ 30 Under 30 conference in 2014, she made her first public stand against cyberbullying, referring to herself as “patient zero” of online bullying.

She has since continued to speak out publicly against cyberbullying and serves as an ambassador and strategic advisor for the anti-bullying organization Bystander Revolution.

Lewinsky famously gave a TED Talk titled “The Price of Shame” where she partially recounted the impact of scandal had on her. The conversation went viral.

Lewinsky also started her own television production company, Alt Ending Productions, and signed a first-look deal with 20th Television in June. This is a condensed version of the information.