Monday Night Football is dominated by Peyton and Eli Manning’s commentary with Charles Barkley.

There was a time when Monday Night Football was a must-see show on television. With changed TV stations, inferior matchups, and a lesser-known broadcasting staff, the prime-time game has suffered falling ratings throughout the years.

Peyton Manning, the Hall of Fame quarterback, chatted with his younger brother, Eli Manning, on ESPN’s alternative broadcast for the Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday. During the first quarter, the Manning brothers spoke openly with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who is about as open as it comes.

ESPN2 broadcasted the event live. Steve Levy, the worldwide sports network’s host, led the live ESPN telecast.

In the second quarter, the Manning brothers summoned Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis to the virtual set. The Manning brothers, without a doubt, add more zing to live football than they do to their TV commercials.

At halftime, the Ravens were up 14-7 on the Raiders. Monday night’s Mannings telecast was a big smash. It didn’t hurt to add Barkley and Lewis, either.

“With #MNF, @ESPN finally has something here! “With guests like @raylewis and Charles Barkley, #PeytonandEli feels like you’re watching football with your pals, and it’s fun AF!” tweeted Dave Saitzyk.

“ #MNF : Charles Barkley and now Ray Lewis for Manning! Craig Graydon stated, “It just keeps getting better.”

14 September 2021 — Craig G. (@CraigGraydon)

“I can’t express how much fun this Manning broadcast is. Ray Lewis follows in the footsteps of Charles Barkley. It’s just a bunch of guys sitting around talking about football. Another user tweeted, “No lame cliches, etc.”

“The Manning brothers are dropping next level knowledge, telling stories, and mixing in interviews with excellent guests,” according to Sports Business Radio, which has just under 15,000 Twitter followers. This is incredible.”

I find myself not paying attention to the game because the Manning brothers are so good with guests like Charles Barkley and @raylewis. #mnf #nfl https://t.co/bI88mcAhiF

September 14, 2021 — SportsBusinessRadio (@SBRadio)

“Loving Peyton and Eli, with Charles Barkley and Ray Lewis as special guests. GPA 0.0 for Animal House as a reference. I admire their ability to laugh at themselves. Another added, “plus game education.”