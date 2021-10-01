Mom’s ‘ingenious’ shopping tip goes viral, but the internet seems unimpressed.

Going to the grocery store with a small child can be stressful, which is why many parents opt to put their youngster in the metal seat that comes with a shopping cart.

However, one woman on TikTok has posted her approach for making sure there’s enough room in the cart for your youngster and groceries, and has dubbed it “brilliant.”

Shannon Doherty, a mother of four who goes by the handle @athomewithshannon on the video-sharing app, shared her hack on September 29 with the description “GENIUS Shopping Cart Hack.”

The video has already received 800,400 views in the short period since it was posted.

But, in detail, what does the hack entail?

The video opens with Doherty, who is dressed in a mask and a pink tracksuit, standing in a grocery store with her little daughter seated in a shopping cart.

She then clips the collapsible metal seat’s seat belt around the end of the trolley, freeing up extra space for her daughter to sit.

“Need extra room in your shopping cart?” says text overlaid on the footage. “Strap it all the way around the outside.”

The breach has received over 33,300 likes, and many people have flocked to the comments area to express their displeasure with the attack.

“Why would you do that if she can sit in the seat you just locked?” one TikTok user, M.a.n.c.a, wondered.

“I don’t think this is a life hack, it’s just common sense,” User8783945287231, stated.

“Or you could just place her in the seat, which is why there is a seat dummy,” Gabriela Pacheco typed.

“Just tell her to walk, she has two legs right,” Madelineholbrook5 offered.

“You do realize that metal section of the cart is where your child is meant to be right?” Mads Dance Queen said.

“I put everything on the seat,” Ruby explained.

With a laughing-face emoji, Pengisaur said, “This is nothing new.”

Although Doherty's hack did not appear to be popular with viewers, the mother of four has a number of other beneficial methods up her sleeve.