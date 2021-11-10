Mom’s epic Christmas shopping gaffe results in the purchase of eight-foot-tall nutcrackers.

Christmas is a season when people give and receive gifts.

One woman, on the other hand, has gotten a little more than she bargained for this year after deciding to get into the holiday mood extra early.

That’s according to Crimexnoir, a Twitter user who used the platform to disclose more about her mother’s monumental blunder when shopping for decorations.

Despite the fact that December is still a few weeks away, the merry mum decided to buy a pair of decorative nutcrackers to tie the space together.

The only problem was that she didn’t seem to take note of the two nutcrackers’ proportions.

She assumed they would be the standard doll-sized ornaments used to break various nut shells, but when they arrived, she was surprised to find she had acquired two life-size nutcrackers.

While mom was almost doubt taken aback by the sight of the two enormous decorations, her daughter clearly saw the funny side, posting a photo of one of them on Twitter.

“My mother ordered several nutcrackers from the internet without realizing how large they were,” she wrote.

“I’ve been laughing all day at this.”

Though the woman’s daughter was amused by the gaffe, the huge models went viral on Twitter, with Crimexnoir’s photo being shared over 12,000 times.

My mother placed an order for nutcrackers on the internet without realizing how large they were…..

I’ve been laughing all day at this. pic.twitter.com/dpEQIVvbQM — v an x x e d v an x x e d v an x x (@CrimexNoir) 8 November 2021 What’s more, the huge nutcracker was suddenly in high demand.

QueenOfKaraokee said, “I made the error of showing this to my mum, and now she wants the URL.”

“OMG, I KNOW SOMEONE WHO WOULD LOVE THIS ON THIS SCALE!” MicheleBYoung was the one who responded. “What store did she buy it from? Do you have a link to share? Mskdd72 expressed her thoughts as follows: “You’ve made my evening. My son and I have discussed the need for these nutcrackers on the front porch and have laughed about it. He’s opposed to it and has threatened to beat me with a bat if I purchase them.” The Nutcrackers, according to a follow-up article, are from CostCo.

Meanwhile, LilaFowler2017 found the blunder sympathetic, commenting: “Please let your mother know that she is not alone! I’ve never done it before. This is a condensed version of the information.