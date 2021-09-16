Mom Shares Three Toddler Parenting Hacks “That Actually Work”

Fellow parents are hailing a TikTok mom as a “genius” after she shared a series of baby hacks aimed to make life a little easier.

When it comes to caring for their children, parents encounter a variety of problems on a daily basis. Giving medicine to a small child is unquestionably one of the most difficult tasks.

Attempts to provide medicine can sometimes devolve into a wrestling match since people are generally uncomfortable with the thought of accepting something provided to them via a syringe.

Lauren Mejia, a TikTok mom who routinely publishes videos offering ideas on how to deal with parenting challenges like this, has thankfully devised a solution.

Mejia demonstrates her effective strategy for getting her toddler son to take his medicine by hiding it under the teat of his standard milk bottle in a video titled “Parenting Hacks That Actually Work.”

The hack is one of three featured in the video, which was created by lauren mejia_. On TikTok, the video has already received 627,000 views.

You may watch the video here.

Mejia also demonstrates how a toy squish ball, sometimes known as a Manhattan rattle, may be used as a bottle holder for any young child who might otherwise struggle to keep a grip on the container in the video.

The next hack, which focuses on persuading infants to put their shoes on the correct feet, is arguably the most inventive of the hacks offered up in the movie.

Mejia demonstrates how, by cutting a dinosaur sticker in half and inserting the front half in the left shoe and the back end in the right, you can not only educate your child the difference but also have some fun while doing so.

The hacks have gone over well with other parents online, with many praising Mejia’s inventiveness in the video’s comments section.

The hacks have gone over well with other parents online, with many praising Mejia's inventiveness in the video's comments section.

The stick hack was characterized as "brilliant" by Cynthia Ngoy, and "wonderful" by Lynette Taylor. The bottle hack astonished Elizabetha Cochran.