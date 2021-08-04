Mom reveals a surprising method for getting toddlers to sleep through the night.

Do you have trouble getting your child to sleep? On TikTok, a mother published a video of her incredibly simple remedy, which has now gone viral.

Allison, also known on the app as agoyneee xo, posted the video, which began with her and her small daughter sitting in a bedroom.

“I watched a video on TikTok that suggested if you give your kid a banana before bed, they will sleep through the night,” Allison says into the camera, her daughter laughing behind her.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’ve had the absolute worst sleeper since the day she was born,” she says, returning her gaze to her infant.

“We started the banana trick, and she’s been sleeping through the night for almost eight months.”

“#parentinghacks #tricks #banana #toddlerlife,” Allison captioned her natural way.

Since it was posted on July 31, the funny clip, which can be viewed here, has had a total of 2.8 million views.

The video has also received over 232,100 likes and 28,000 shares on social media.

Many individuals shared their thoughts on the helpful advise in the comments area.

“Tell us more things,” wrote LenaNafea, a TikTok user. Tomorrow, I’m going to try the banana with my toddler.”

“OMG!” exclaimed another person, Eillischa. Right now, I want to cry. I’m hoping this works out! “My 8-month-old refuses to sleep alone for more than 30 minutes.”

“Race to buy a whole grove of bananas,” Metal Reptile joked, “my son is two and has slept through the night three times in his life.”

“Yup my baby is enjoying a banana before bed tomorrow lol,” Katie Frost said.

“Omg,” Raelene Metzger said. I used to believe that eating bananas shortly before bedtime gave you nightmares! They did that to me, but it’s good to know they help small children sleep.

“I’m sleep deprived, and I thought you meant you let her sleep with a banana, but then I realized you meant she eats one,” Amanda Frost explained.

Is it true, though, that eating a banana helps you sleep?

According to Healthline, the fruit includes tryptophan, which aids in the production of melatonin, which regulates sleep. This is a condensed version of the information.