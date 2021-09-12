Mom reveals a brilliant tip for quickly preparing school lunches.

Getting your kids clean, dressed, and fed before school can be a difficult experience for any parent, especially if you have to pack lunches and breakfast for your young ones.

However, one woman on TikTok has given a brilliant time-saving method for cooking, and we can’t believe we didn’t think of it first.

Shannon Doherty, a mother of four who goes by the handle @athomewithshannon on the video-sharing app, shared her hack on September 3 with the caption: “Want more Easy Hacks? “Follow our clan!”

“#sandwich #momhack #parentinghacks,” Doherty added.

So, what exactly is it?

Doherty appears in her kitchen, wearing a tan-colored dress and a pink headband, in the video, which can be viewed here.

There are 12 bread rolls in front of her that are still together. “Grab some dinner rolls and slice them in half,” she says to the camera.

She then rolls up the bread into a huge roll and spreads mayonnaise on one side before layering slices of turkey and cheese on the other.

Doherty then tells viewers to replace the lid and “start slicing it into tiny sandwiches.”

This is an undoubtedly simple way to make several sandwiches, and the mother of four also discloses that “the rest for the rest of the week” may be stored in the refrigerator.

The video has received a lot of attention on the internet, with 31,700 views and 3,500 likes.

Many individuals expressed their excitement at the clever tip in the comments section underneath the video.

Cous, a TikTok user, wrote, “Really one week?” Wow, thank you very much.”

JuliaMaire, for example, tagged a friend and said, “This could be a game changer for you.”

“OK, this is a terrific concept for kids lunches,” Ypfallon remarked.

“Such a tasty and easy hack!!,” Chrissy Horton exclaimed.

“That is a good hack as well, can you say hello?” said Ookhaa Dass.

“What a great idea,” said one of my buddies, Ello.

“How long do these keep in the fridge?” Fiona Vanbleu inquired.

“Refrigerate for the week!” Doherty clarified.

This isn’t Doherty’s only helpful suggestion. Her account, which has over 28.5 million followers, is littered with hackers. This is a condensed version of the information.